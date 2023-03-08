First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 66.34% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $29,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 57.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NFTY opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $47.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.46.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%.

