First Trust Advisors LP Sells 13,270 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of MetLife worth $24,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 9.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 582,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,234,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 24,121 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,744,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,935,000 after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,917,000 after acquiring an additional 158,496 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

MetLife Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,113,343.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,193 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 68.26%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

