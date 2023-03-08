First Trust Advisors LP Sells 1,776,637 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,776,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.22% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $30,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after acquiring an additional 190,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $109.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $119.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

