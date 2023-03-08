First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,046 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,046 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.20% of Carlisle Companies worth $28,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

CSL stock opened at $260.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.60. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $217.92 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

