First Trust Advisors LP Sells 47,107 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,107 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.37% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $29,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.47. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

