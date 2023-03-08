First Trust Advisors LP Takes $26.87 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,871,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPAM. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.14.

Shares of EPAM opened at $305.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

