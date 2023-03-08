Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000.

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57.

