Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires New Position in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000.
BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XB)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.