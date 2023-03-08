Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.38% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBGX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the second quarter valued at $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBGX opened at $434.81 on Wednesday. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a 52 week low of $356.00 and a 52 week high of $768.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.96.

