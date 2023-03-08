Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 5.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

