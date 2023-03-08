Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Stake in Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.31% of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the second quarter worth about $267,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $513,000.

Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF stock opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.01. Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $48.45.

