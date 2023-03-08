Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,275 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.45% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDHQ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 254,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 175,310 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $29.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.31.
About Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF
The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.
