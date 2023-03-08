Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its stake in shares of AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,663 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 4.13% of AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $24.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36.

AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF Company Profile

The AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income by actively selecting USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations, or CLO bonds, of any maturity. AAA was launched on Sep 9, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

