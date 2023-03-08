Flow Traders U.S. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lessened its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Get Rating) by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,473 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGO. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,386,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1,123.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,094,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

