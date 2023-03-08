Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in BNY Mellon Sustainable US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Sustainable US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Sustainable US Equity ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Sustainable US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKUS opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Sustainable US Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.43.

The BNY Mellon Sustainable US Equity ETF (BKUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of all-cap companies in the US, selected for their attractive investment attributes and sustainable business practices. BKUS was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

