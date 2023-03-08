Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $352,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 77,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $306.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.05. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $44.40.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

