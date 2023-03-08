Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $408,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EUFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 73,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 546,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 88,817 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $20.27.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

