Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EMSG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.11% of MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMSG opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.74. MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $29.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.43.

About MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders Equity ETF (EMSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks. After excluding certain industries, the index selects stocks with higher ESG scores per MSCI and weights them by market cap.

