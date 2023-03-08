Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $338,000 in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. American National Bank bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.79 and a one year high of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

