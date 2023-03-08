Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $340,000 in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after buying an additional 4,474,453 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 156,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 127,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 50,343 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.92 and a beta of 1.46. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

