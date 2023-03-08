Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHYL. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,531,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 18,953 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, KerberRose Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00.

