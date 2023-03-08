Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,126 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 33.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth $99,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 22.2% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the second quarter worth $220,000.

Shares of UDOW stock opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $77.65.

ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.

