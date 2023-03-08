Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,866 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 355.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 65.9% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.64.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

