Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.37% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KURE opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

