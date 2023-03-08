Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases 4,418 Shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Silver were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Silver in the first quarter worth about $2,054,000.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Stock Up 9.0 %

Shares of ZSL stock opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. ProShares UltraShort Silver has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

ProShares UltraShort Silver Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

