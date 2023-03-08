Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 18,769 Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 429.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJS opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.117 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

