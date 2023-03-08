Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 24,317 Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,317 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.14% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF stock opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.92 and a 200-day moving average of $122.48. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $139.20.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.