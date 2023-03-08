Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 2,871 Shares of First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,871 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 677.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

RNSC stock opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33.

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

