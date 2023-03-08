Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $380,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,424 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Halliburton by 257.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

