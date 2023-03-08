Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $386,000 Position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 57.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 699,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 255,542 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,381,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,541,000 after acquiring an additional 36,731 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 2.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,991,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 43,361 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 14.6% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 69,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners in the second quarter worth $726,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners alerts:

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPVI opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

About InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.