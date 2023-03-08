Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Separately, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.
iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IDNA opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.96.
