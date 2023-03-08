Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $718,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 269.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $227,000.

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

IXG stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.07. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

