Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes Position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEUA. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 210.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 119,075 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Price Performance

KEUA stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.28.

