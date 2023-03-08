FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CFO Shai Shahar Sells 4,759 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.24. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.15 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 2,953.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 220,834 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,326,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About FormFactor

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

