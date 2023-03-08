Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT Raised to $77.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.

Formula One Group Stock Down 2.6 %

FWONA stock opened at $64.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Formula One Group

Formula One Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

