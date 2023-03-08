Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT Raised to $77.00

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.75% from the company’s current price.
Formula One Group Stock Down 2.6 %
FWONA stock opened at $64.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.09.
Insider Activity
In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock worth $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares worth $30,376,669. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Formula One Group
Formula One Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONA)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.