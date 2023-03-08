Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE FET opened at $30.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 2.84. Forum Energy Technologies has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average is $28.04.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forum Energy Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Michael Mcshane bought 2,500 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.83 per share, with a total value of $74,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,645.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,579,000 after buying an additional 71,558 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,191,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 106.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Energy Technologies

(Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry. The firm operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.