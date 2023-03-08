FY2023 Earnings Estimate for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Issued By Oppenheimer

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will earn $2.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TPVG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE TPVG opened at $12.57 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $444.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.73%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

