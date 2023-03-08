FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Vistra in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Vistra’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2027 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Get Vistra alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Stock Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of VST opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.26. Vistra has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.99%.

Institutional Trading of Vistra

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,930,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,114,000 after buying an additional 555,295 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Vistra by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 503,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after purchasing an additional 64,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Vistra by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,841,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after purchasing an additional 77,458 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 113,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.