FY2023 Earnings Forecast for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) Issued By National Bank Financial

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.