FY2023 Earnings Forecast for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) Issued By National Bank Financial

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45.
American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Performance
