FY2023 Earnings Forecast for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.69). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ClearPoint Neuro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share.
ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $198.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.17. ClearPoint Neuro has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96.
Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform consists of the ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.
