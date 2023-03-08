FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.27.

Shares of SWN opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.28. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 63,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 150,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

