FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 317,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 18.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
