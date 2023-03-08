FY2023 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$7.75 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $5.91 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 31.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 317,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 18.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.67%.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

