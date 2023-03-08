FY2023 EPS Estimates for Immunocore Holdings plc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Immunocore in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.01) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.29 EPS.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IMCR. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Immunocore Trading Up 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

IMCR opened at $52.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.72. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $22.33 and a twelve month high of $69.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in Immunocore by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,451,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,953,000 after purchasing an additional 455,329 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,333,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,127,000 after purchasing an additional 170,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunocore by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 405,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Immunocore by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 364,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.