FY2023 EPS Estimates for Ocugen, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ocugen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital analyst D. Gataulin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocugen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OCGN. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ocugen from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Ocugen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $0.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Ocugen has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new position in Ocugen in the third quarter worth about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ocugen in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocugen by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

