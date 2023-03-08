FY2023 EPS Estimates for PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Lowered by Analyst

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PetIQ in a report released on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Grady now anticipates that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for PetIQ’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of PetIQ stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $322.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PetIQ by 79.1% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 1,149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PetIQ by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in PetIQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PetIQ by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

