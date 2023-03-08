FY2023 EPS Estimates for Travis Perkins plc Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Travis Perkins in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Travis Perkins’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

Travis Perkins stock opened at $11.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.