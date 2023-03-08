FY2023 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.87) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.92). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.35) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($4.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $18.61 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total transaction of $77,738.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 871,657 shares in the company, valued at $17,799,235.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $53,582.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,763 shares of company stock valued at $873,760 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

