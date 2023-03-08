Getty Realty Corp. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.13 Per Share (NYSE:GTY)

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Getty Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.13 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Getty Realty’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GTY. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

GTY stock opened at $35.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.87. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. State Street Corp grew its position in Getty Realty by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after acquiring an additional 392,884 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $13,033,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter worth $12,017,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 801,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,555,000 after buying an additional 318,595 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1,512.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,048,000 after buying an additional 250,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.98%.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

