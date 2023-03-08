Glen C. Macdonald Sells 170,372 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CTO Glen C. Macdonald sold 170,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $100,519.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,983.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Sesen Bio Stock Up 7.3 %
NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $127.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sesen Bio Company Profile
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
