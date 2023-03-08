Glen C. Macdonald Sells 170,372 Shares of Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) CTO Glen C. Macdonald sold 170,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $100,519.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 206,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,983.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sesen Bio Stock Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ:SESN opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.97. The company has a market cap of $127.95 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 7,932.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 70,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 36,786 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

