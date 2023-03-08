Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,738 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X DAX Germany ETF during the third quarter valued at $11,329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 234.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF in the third quarter worth about $448,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF stock opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $53.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.01. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.81.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X DAX Germany ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

