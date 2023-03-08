Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 63.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,117 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the period.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $40.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93.

About Global X Silver Miners ETF

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

